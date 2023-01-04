Charges filed in shooting outside Near North bowling alley that killed woman, wounded her sister

Charges have been filed in a shooting outside a Near North bowling alley last year that killed a woman and wounded her sister.

Jason McMahan, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a weapon, according to Chicago police.

McMahan is accused of getting out of a car in front of the 10pin in the 300 block of North State Street on April 30 and fatally shooting Tashawna Anderson, 26. He also shot Anderson’s 31-year-old sister in the leg, police said.

He was arrested on Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue and was due in bond court Wednesday.

