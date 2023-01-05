The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Girl, 14, critically wounded in shooting on Southeast Side

The teen was shot in her neck about 4:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Girl, 14, critically wounded in shooting on Southeast Side
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.

A teen girl was shot and wounded Jan. 5, 2023 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Jeffery Manor on the Southeast Side.

She was shot in her neck about 4:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

