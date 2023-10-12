The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
16-year-old boy among 2 wounded in North Lawndale shooting

The boy was shot in the left and right foot and a 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was among two people shot Oct. 11, 2023 on the West Side.

A 16-year-old boy was among two people who were wounded late Wednesday in a shooting in North Lawndale on the West Side.

About 10:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road and found a 21-year-old man shot in the thigh, Chicago police said.

The boy was also found shot in the left and right foot, officials said.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

