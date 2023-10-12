16-year-old boy among 2 wounded in North Lawndale shooting

A 16-year-old boy was among two people who were wounded late Wednesday in a shooting in North Lawndale on the West Side.
About 10:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road and found a 21-year-old man shot in the thigh, Chicago police said.
The boy was also found shot in the left and right foot, officials said.
Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
