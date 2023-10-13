Man dead after attempted Humboldt Park armed robbery

A man is dead after a shooting in Humboldt Park Tuesday.

A 48-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were on the sidewalk of the 1600 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 10:50 a.m. when two men in a white sedan pulled into an alleyway in front of them, exited the vehicle and demanded the couple’s items, according to police.

The man intervened, and one of the men shot him in the head, police said. The suspects fled the scene empty handed, and the man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The woman wasn’t hurt.

Police said no one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

