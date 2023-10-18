The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Lake County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills man wielding cleaver

The man was found unconscious in a home. He woke up as a deputy was performing life-saving measures and lunged at the deputy with the cleaver, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
lake_county_sheriff.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

A man with a meat cleaver who lunged toward a Lake County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Wednesday night.

The man was found lying next to the cleaver, unconscious and bleeding on a mattress in a living room of a home in the 34200 block of Barberry Court in Round Lake, the sheriff’s office said.

Police responded about 4 p.m. Wednesday to the home and began life-saving treatments when the man woke up and grabbed the cleaver, police said.

He lunged at the deputy and another person in the home before the deputy shot him, police said.

The deputy and paramedics treated the man before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His age wasn’t released.

The deputy involved in the shooting was taken to a hospital for evaluation, officials said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was investigating the incident. 

