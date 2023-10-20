Boy, 14, shot in West Englewood

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit about 4:30 p.m. while in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. His condition wasn’t known, police said.
Circumstances of the shooting weren’t known.
No one was in custody.
Judge decries 'damn lies' by federal agents but still gives 7 years to man who sold guns from food truck
