Friday, October 20, 2023
Crime West Englewood News

Boy, 14, shot in West Englewood

The boy was shot in the armpit and was hospitalized, but his condition wasn’t known.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit about 4:30 p.m. while in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. His condition wasn’t known, police said.

Circumstances of the shooting weren’t known.

No one was in custody.

