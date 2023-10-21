The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man shot to death in North Lawndale

The man, 43, was in a parking lot when he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Saturday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The man, 43, was in a parking lot about 2:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Odgen Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times throughout his body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

