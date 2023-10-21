Man shot to death in North Lawndale

A man was fatally shot Saturday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
The man, 43, was in a parking lot about 2:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Odgen Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times throughout his body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
