Man fatally shot in North Lawndale early Saturday

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in North Lawndale.
About 3:25 a.m., the 29-year-old man was found by officers with gunshot wounds to his body in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
