The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in North Lawndale early Saturday

The 29-year-old man was found by officers in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in North Lawndale early Saturday
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot early Saturday in North Lawndale.

About 3:25 a.m., the 29-year-old man was found by officers with gunshot wounds to his body in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in North Lawndale
Man shot, killed in Grand Crossing alleyway
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by semitruck on Lower West Side
13-year-old boy wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
Judge decries ‘damn lies’ by federal agents but still gives 7 years to man who sold guns from food truck
Boy, 14, shot in West Englewood
The Latest
Wisconsin at Illinois
College Sports
Illini allow 18 fourth-quarter points to lose against visiting Wisconsin
Braedyn Locke threw a 3-yard TD pass to lineman Nolan Rucci with 27 seconds left to lift Badgers
By Sun-Times wires
 
Northwestern at Nebraska
College Sports
NU QB Brendan Sullivan sacked eight times in loss at Nebraska
The Wildcats were held without a touchdown for the third time in 10 games
By Eric Olson | AP
 
Morgan Park’s Terrance Gurley holds the ball aloft as he scores a touchdown in the first half.
High School Football
Illinois recruit Tysean Griffin returns as Morgan Park beats Simeon in the Battle of Vincennes
Griffin, who has been a starter for the Mustangs since the pandemic spring season in 2021, is a playmaker on offense, defense and special teams.
By Mike Clark
 
Loyola’s Ryan Fitzgerald (15) reacts during the game against Mount Carmel.
High School Football
No. 2 Loyola snaps top-ranked Mount Carmel’s 22-game winning streak
The Ramblers stuffed a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the final minutes.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Hersh Goldberg-Polin is one of five hostages with Illinois connections taken by Hamas on Oct. 7. He was taken at an open-air music festival in southern Israel near the Gaza border.
Israel-Hamas War
Son of Chicagoans, Hersh Goldberg-Polin among five Hamas hostages with Illinois ties
The parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin were raised in Chicago. Of the 12 U.S. citizens seized by Hamas, five have Illinois connections — more than previously known.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Lynn Sweet
 