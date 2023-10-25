Woman killed in West Side hit-and-run

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run late Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
The 22-year-old was driving west in the 600 block of South Laramie Avenue when she was hit by a black Audi around 11:20 p.m., Chicago police said.
The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name was not released.
The driver and passengers of the Audi left the scene and are not in custody, according to police.
Hours earlier, another woman was seriously injured while crossing the street on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The driver of the incident also left the scene.
