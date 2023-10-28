Woman shot while leaving Navy Pier booze cruise

A 31-year-old woman was shot while leaving a Navy Pier booze cruise just after midnight Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The woman got into an argument with a man as they were getting off the Spirit of Chicago Booze Cruise in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue. The man was escorted off the boat, but returned and shot her in the leg, police said.

She ran to a nearby food court and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, Chicago police said.

The man took off in a white sedan, police said.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was a man with dreads, thought to be 20 to 30 years old and wearing all black clothing, according to a police report.

Police said there was no active threat to Navy Pier.

No one was in custody.

