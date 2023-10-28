The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Woman shot while leaving Navy Pier booze cruise

About 12:20 a.m., the woman, 31, was leaving the Spirit of Chicago Booze Cruise at Navy Pier in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue when she was shot in the leg by a man who was previously escorted off the boat, according to police reports.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo

A woman was sho early Saturday at Navy Pier.

Sun-Times file

A 31-year-old woman was shot while leaving a Navy Pier booze cruise just after midnight Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The woman got into an argument with a man as they were getting off the Spirit of Chicago Booze Cruise in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue. The man was escorted off the boat, but returned and shot her in the leg, police said.

She ran to a nearby food court and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, Chicago police said.

The man took off in a white sedan, police said.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was a man with dreads, thought to be 20 to 30 years old and wearing all black clothing, according to a police report.

Police said there was no active threat to Navy Pier.

No one was in custody.

