Man shot on River North sidewalk
Just before 4 a.m., the man, 30, was walking on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man was wounded in a shooting on a River North sidewalk early Saturday on the Near North Side.
Just before 4 a.m., the 30-year-old was walking in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
He suffered gunshot wounds to his right hand, wrist, left arm and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. when a driver going north in the 5300 block of South Western Avenue drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to get around another vehicle and struck the woman’s vehicle head-on, Chicago police said.
About 4 a.m., a woman and a male she knew began fighting during an argument inside a home in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard when she was stabbed, Chicago police said.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted found the man bleeding inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.
The woman, 51, was shot about 6:40 p.m. Friday in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue.
About 12:50 a.m., the group were leaving a gathering in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue when a vehicle going north approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.