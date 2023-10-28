Man shot on River North sidewalk

A man was wounded in a shooting on a River North sidewalk early Saturday on the Near North Side.

Just before 4 a.m., the 30-year-old was walking in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his right hand, wrist, left arm and buttocks, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

