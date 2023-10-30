The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Boy, 16, fatally shot in in Avalon Park

A 16-year-old boy was in a parking lot in the 1900 block of East 87th Street at about 3:55 p.m. when he was shot in the back and right leg, according to police. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy has died after a shooting in Avalon Park Monday.

Ameer McMullin was in a parking lot in the 1900 block of East 87th Street at about 3:55 p.m. when he was shot in the back and right leg, according to police. McMullin, of the 10500 block of South Yale Avenue, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

