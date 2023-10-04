The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Girl, 16, stabbed to death during fight in Loop

Police were called to the scene for a large group of people fighting and found Heaven D. Taylor unresponsive in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during a fight late Tuesday in the Loop.

Heaven D. Taylor, 16, was in a argument that turned physical with a female suspect who pulled out a knife in the first block of West Van Buren Street around 11:30 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police were called to the scene for a “large group fighting” and found Taylor lying unresponsive in the street and a trail of blood leading to Van Buren and Federal Street, according to a police report.

Taylor, of the city’s South Side, suffered two stab wounds to the chest and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. where she was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m., the office said.

Officers know what happened because they spoke to a relative of the victim who provided a video of the attack. It was not clear who filmed it, police said.

The suspect ran away and was not arrested.

