Thursday, October 5, 2023
One held in fatal stabbing of Heaven Taylor, 16, in Loop

Police said an 18-year-old woman turned herself in after reaching out to a pastor on the city’s West Side late Wednesday afternoon.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
An 18-year-old woman was arrested in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old girl in the Loop after Chicago police were contacted by a pastor of a West Side church who told them the woman wanted to “turn herself in,” according to a police report. 

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, police met with the pastor and the suspect outside a West Side church, and she was placed into custody without incident, police said. No charges had been announced as of Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a disturbance at a Loop Taco Bell were flagged down by someone who described a stabbing nearby in the first block of West Van Buren Street about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. There, they found the unresponsive body of Heaven Taylor lying in the street, suffering from stab wounds to the chest and officers began trying to save her, by applying a “chest seal”

When police arrived, several witnesses were still on the scene, where a large group had been fighting, and at least one person identified the suspect by name and told them Heaven was in an argument with her when that female took out a knife and stabbed Taylor twice in the chest before fleeing,

Heaven, who was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, was pronounced dead early Wednesday.

Heaven’s mom, Chalesia Clayton, told the Sun-Times Wednesday that her daughter had just started her junior year at UCAN Academy on the South Side.

She was “a lovable person,” and had a 2-year-old son, whom Clayton said she will now raise.  “I just want her remembered as a good momma and a good auntie and a good daughter,” Clayton said. “This right here just hurts.”

UCAN released a statement Wednesday sending condolences to “Heaven’s family and her beloved son.”

Taylor was the second child in less than a year Clayton lost to violence in Chicago.

“I just buried my oldest son last year — her older brother — and now I’ve got to bury my daughter this year,” Clayton told the Sun–Times. “There’s just too much violence out here.” 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

