16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Austin

A 16-year-old boy has died days after he was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

Demarjay Branch was on a sidewalk just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of West Madison when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Tuesday at 11:26 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one is in custody.