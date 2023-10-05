The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Crime News Chicago

16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Austin

Demarjay Branch was pronounced dead Tuesday at Stroger Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE 16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Austin
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.

Sun-Times file

A 16-year-old boy has died days after he was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

Demarjay Branch was on a sidewalk just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of West Madison when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died Tuesday at 11:26 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Charges pending in fatal Loop stabbing of Heaven Taylor, 16, police say
Secret recordings cite ties between Berrios relative, Chicago mobster: ‘Jimmy and Frank were good friends’
Woman sexually assaulted during Englewood home invasion
3 in custody after Chicago police squad car struck by gunfire in New City
Girl, 16, fatally stabbed in Loop less than a year after her brother was killed
Downstate man gets 4 1⁄2 years for assaulting officer on Jan. 6, still faces murder charges in Skokie woman’s death
The Latest
Tied for first place as one of the most offensive behaviors during a flight is using speakerphone.
Lifestyles
Stop clipping your nails, using speakerphone on airplanes — and all those other highly offensive flight behaviors
As many of us have likely experienced, having a seatmate who won’t share the armrests can be annoying.
By Kathleen Wong | USA Today
 
Opening night at the new Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier in October 1999.
Columnists
I’m that guy on the sofa
Why aren’t audiences returning to theaters?
By Neil Steinberg
 
Samuel Corona (right), an activist with the Alliance of the Southeast, chants, “Stop General Iron!” at a rally outside City Hall in June.
Environment
Judge denies bid to force opening of relocated General Iron on Southeast Side
The rebranded metal-shredding operation will remain closed for the time being, a Cook County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday.
By Brett Chase
 
Silva Luna habla sobre las condiciones laborales injustas como trabajadora temporal durante una conferencia de prensa en Casa Michoacán en Pilsen el martes. La Ley de Justicia y Seguridad de los Trabajadores Temporales les otorga a los trabajadores temporales nueva protección y derecho a igualdad de pago.
La Voz Chicago
Nueva ley garantiza igualdad de pago y más protecciones para trabajadores temporales
La ley facilita que los trabajadores demanden a las agencias de trabajo temporal, se sindicalicen y hagan huelga.
By David Struett
 
Lionel Messi was ruled out of Wednesday’s match against the Fire.
La Voz Chicago
Lionel Messi no participa en la victoria 4-1 del Fire sobre Inter Miami
Messi fue excluido por Miami debido a una persistente lesión en la pierna, pero Soldier Field se llenó prácticamente en su totalidad aún sin la leyenda del fútbol.
By Brian Sandalow
 