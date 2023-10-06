Man found fatally shot in Garfield Park

A man was found fatally shot early Friday in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Responding officers found the man, 28, sitting inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso about 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 5th Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was dead at the scene, officials said. A handgun was recovered from next to him, police said.

No one was in custody.

