Man found fatally shot in Garfield Park
A man was found fatally shot early Friday in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
Responding officers found the man, 28, sitting inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso about 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 5th Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was dead at the scene, officials said. A handgun was recovered from next to him, police said.
No one was in custody.
