The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 6, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Washington Heights

The 43-year-old was in an alley when he was shot in the head and chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Washington Heights
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Friday in Washington Heights on the South Side.

The 43-year-old was in an alley in the 10200 block of South Carpenter Street when he was shot in the head and chest about 6:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and no arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Oak Lawn woman charged with murder in Loop stabbing of girl, 16
In massive COVID-19 relief fraud, gangs used millions in government aid on guns, drugs, feds say
Aurora man charged in Willowbrook Juneteenth weekend shooting that killed 1, injured 22
Woman sexually assaulted in Loop
Man in custody after 2 fatally shot in their New City home
Man found fatally shot in Garfield Park
The Latest
Members of the Hell Cats youth football team practice at West chatham Park, Friday, Oct., 6, 2023
Chicago
Season in limbo for South Side youth football organization after shooting on sidelines
Chicago police officials wouldn’t say if investigators believe the shooting was related to the game. Team staff said they found out Wednesday their Chicago Park District field access had been revoked.
By Violet Miller
 
A dead bird is seen outside McCormick Place Lakeside Center, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Environment
About 1,000 birds killed after colliding into McCormick Place Lakeside Center in one ‘tragic,’ deadly night
The alarming death toll is just part of a larger danger facing migrating birds.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Heaven Taylor
Chicago
Oak Lawn woman charged with murder in Loop stabbing of girl, 16
Egypt Otis, 18, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Heaven Taylor, who surrendered to police Wednesday evening with help from a West Side pastor.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Chicago’s Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza.
Entertainment and Culture
Christkindlmarket fast-entry passes available for Daley Plaza location
Passholders also will receive one highly coveted annual souvenir mug upon entry.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
People mingle inside after Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s temporary casino at Medinah Temple nets $6.7 million and 80,000 visitors in first few weeks
Figures released by the Illinois Gaming Board suggest the city’s first casino could fall behind initial city revenue projections this year — but they also hint at why it could become the most popular in the state.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 