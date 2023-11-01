2 dead in Avalon Park shooting

Two people are dead after being shot in the Avalon Park neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.
A man, 19, and woman, 25, were in a parked car in the 8300 block of South Dorchester Avenue when two assailants fired shots before running away around 12:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
The woman, shot once in the torso, and the man, shot multiple times in the chest, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Their names were not released immediately.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
