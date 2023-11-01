The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 dead in Avalon Park shooting

A 19-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were shot in the 8300 block of South Dorchester Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 dead in Avalon Park shooting
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

Two people are dead after being shot in the Avalon Park neighborhood early Wednesday, police said.

A man, 19, and woman, 25, were in a parked car in the 8300 block of South Dorchester Avenue when two assailants fired shots before running away around 12:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

The woman, shot once in the torso, and the man, shot multiple times in the chest, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Their names were not released immediately.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Rahm or Ed? Expert quizzed on who had most clout in preview of possible Burke trial testimony
State trooper suffered brain bleed, skull fractures in shootout with Chicago man in Springfield
Boy, 16, found fatally shot in East Side neighborhood
Charges filed in shooting at West Side Halloween party that wounded at least 15 people
2 dead, 4 injured in South DuSable Lake Shore Drive car crash
Man slain in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend’s family disapproves of me because I’m gay
Health care worker hits it off with elderly man and enjoys visiting him, but his relatives object.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Cailee Spaeny plays the title role in “Priscilla,” the Army brat who was 21 when she married 32-year-old Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi).
Movies and TV
‘Priscilla’ a quietly unsettling telling of Elvis’ courtship, then neglect of his much younger bride
The title role should make a star of Cailee Spaeny, subtle in her portrayal of the girl who met Elvis at 14 and fell under his spell.
By Richard Roeper
 
The James R. Thompson Center, designed by Helmut Jahn.
Editorials
Opening Wednesday, Chicago Architecture Biennial provides an alternate view of city
Chicago’s fifth biennial gives residents and tourists a view of the city through the complimentary lens of art and design.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Corey Seager
MLB
Rangers one win away from first World Series title
Semien, Seager power Texas to 11-7 victory in Game 4
By Ronald Blum | AP
 