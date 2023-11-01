Burglars use pickup truck to smash into West Side clothing store; 2 held
Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary after officers found their pickup truck had crashed through a retail clothing store late Tuesday.
Two men were arrested after they burglarized a Garfield Park neighborhood clothing store, using a pickup truck to ram through the building and break in, police said.
Officers responding to a burglary just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday found a blue pickup truck had crashed through the retail clothing store in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.
The suspects were found inside the store and were placed into custody without incident, police said. Charges were pending.
No injuries were reported.
