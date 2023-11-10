1 dead, another hospitalized in Garfield Park shooting
Two men were in a vehicle Schraeder Drive near Central Park Avenue when they were shot — the 36-year-old in the thigh and hand, and the other man in the body, according to police.
A man was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting in Garfield Park Friday afternoon on the West Side.
About 5:30 p.m., they were in a vehicle on Schraeder Drive near Central Park Avenue when they were shot, the 36-year-old in the thigh and hand, and Romaine Oatis, 34, in the body, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Oatis was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Two men were sitting in a car around 3 a.m. when a blue car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at them in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue, police said.
Loop-bound Orange Line trains were temporarily stopped for nearly two hours overnight due to a fire aboard a train near the Harold Washington Library stop.
The 36-year-old was shot multiple times in the face and body around 8:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Greenview Avenue.
Another tilapia from the Chicago Area Waerway System (CAWS) and a rutting buck chasing does in the suburbs are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
South Siders bad on both sides when it comes to walks, and change won’t be easy