Saturday, November 11, 2023
1 dead, another hospitalized in Garfield Park shooting

Two men were in a vehicle Schraeder Drive near Central Park Avenue when they were shot — the 36-year-old in the thigh and hand, and the other man in the body, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A man was killed and another hospitalized after a shooting in Garfield Park Friday afternoon on the West Side.

About 5:30 p.m., they were in a vehicle on Schraeder Drive near Central Park Avenue when they were shot, the 36-year-old in the thigh and hand, and Romaine Oatis, 34, in the body, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Oatis was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody.

