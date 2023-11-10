2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Ashburn shooting
About 4:25 p.m., three people were in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 81st Street when they were all struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
Two people were killed and one person was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.
About 4:25 p.m., three people were in a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Pulaski Road when they were all struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
All were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
A 38-year-old man, shot in the back and chest, and died at the hospital.
A second male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the chest. He also died at the hospital.
A third male, shot in the face and right shoulder, was listed in critical condition at that hospital.
Area detectives were investigating.
