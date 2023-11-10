The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Ashburn shooting

About 4:25 p.m., three people were in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 81st Street when they were all struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Ashburn shooting
Crime scene tape.

Three people were shot, two fatally, Nov. 10, 2023 on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file

Two people were killed and one person was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

About 4:25 p.m., three people were in a vehicle in the 8300 block of South Pulaski Road when they were all struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

All were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 38-year-old man, shot in the back and chest, and died at the hospital.

A second male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the chest. He also died at the hospital.

A third male, shot in the face and right shoulder, was listed in critical condition at that hospital.

Area detectives were investigating.

Next Up In Crime
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin
Man from southwest suburbs accused of spraying officers, breaking windows during Capitol riot
25-year-old man charged in fatal Douglas shooting
Chicago police officer sideswiped during traffic stop
Despite internal police alerts, scant evidence of violent gang members among Venezuelan migrants in Chicago
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin
About 11:15 a.m., Keshaun Rhodes was in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when he was shot in the abdomen and in the back of his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Wheaton Academy’s Brett Kasper (8) moves the ball through Sandwich’s defense.
High School Football
Brett Kasper’s dream season at quarterback continues as he leads Wheaton Academy into the Class 4A semifinals
Kasper threw two touchdown passes and ran for one in the Warriors’ 42-7 victory against Sandwich in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday in West Chicago.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Hannibal Buress stands in the hallway outside his dressing room before performing stand-up comedy and music as Eshu Tune at The Chicago Theatre in the Loop, Thursday, Nov. 2.
Entertainment and Culture
Backstage with Hannibal Buress at the Chicago Theatre: ‘There’s nothing like a hometown show’
The Sun-Times spent more than eight hours with the comedian/singer as he prepared for and presented his recent headlining show at the 312 Comedy Festival.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Protesters march Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Brighton Park to oppose the proposed winter camp for asylum-seekers.
Immigration
Hundreds gather in Brighton Park to oppose proposed migrant camp
Plans call for the camp to be built on a vacant lot near West 38th Street and South California Avenue, costing the city $91,400-a-month.
By Violet Miller and Pat Nabong
 
Dwayne Patterson, a Navy veteran, was the first patient to receive a heart transplant through a collaboration between Northwestern Medicine and the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.
Health
First heart transplant through VA-Northwestern Medicine collaboration goes to Navy vet
Dwayne Patterson served aboard the USS Carl Vinson. His heart transplant was at Northwestern Medicine, which operates a clinic at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago to treat advanced heart failure.
By Phyllis Cha
 