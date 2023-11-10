The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin

About 11:15 a.m., Keshaun Rhodes was in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when he was shot in the abdomen and in the back of his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday morning in Austin on the West Side.

About 11:15 a.m., Keshaun Rhodes was in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when he was shot in the abdomen and the back of his head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rhodes was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

