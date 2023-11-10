16-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin
About 11:15 a.m., Keshaun Rhodes was in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when he was shot in the abdomen and in the back of his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Rhodes was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
