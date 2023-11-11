2 men critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Two men were left in critical condition after a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting early Saturday.

They were sitting in a car around 3 a.m. when a blue car pulled up and fired shots at the pair in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue, according to Chicago police.

One man, 31, was shot multiple times, and the other, 32, was hit in the leg and torso.

They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody, police said.

