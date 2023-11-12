One man dead, one wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was killed and a 22-year-old man wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Little Village, Chicago police said.
Officers found the two in the 3000 block of South Trumbull Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. The man who was killed was shot in the head and the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died, police said. The other man was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition with gunshots to his leg.
No one is in custody, police said.
