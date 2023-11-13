Man shot in Belmont Cragin dies

A man who was shot Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin later died at a hospital.
The 23-year-old man was shot in the 2900 block of North Neenah Avenue about 1:24 p.m. and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.
No one is in custody.
