Monday, November 13, 2023
Man shot in Belmont Cragin dies

A 23-year-old man was shot in the 2900 block of North Neenah Avenue about 1:24 p.m. Monday, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man who was shot Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin later died at a hospital.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the 2900 block of North Neenah Avenue about 1:24 p.m. and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

