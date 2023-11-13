Man fatally shot in Garfield Park

A man was found fatally shot late Sunday in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:25 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard after officers responded to a person shot, according to police. He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital where he died. Authorities say he is 20 to 25 years old. His name was not released immediately.

No one is in custody, police said.

