Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Thieves steal 2nd car of Beverly family carjacked earlier this month

A woman and her 12-year-old daughter were attacked as they returned home Nov. 2, and their car was stolen. On Tuesday morning, thieves made off with their other car.

By  Kade Heather
   
A family in the Beverly neighborhood has fallen victim to a second car theft after a violent carjacking at their home less than two weeks ago.

About 8:45 p.m. Nov. 2, a woman and her 12-year-old daughter were returning home in the 9300 block of South Pleasant Avenue when two men with guns attacked them and demanded their car keys, according to Chicago police and 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea’s office.

One of the suspects pushed the mother, 46, to the ground, and the men fled in the family’s black Audi A7, officials said.

Two suspects are being questioned by police in relation to that incident, police said. It wasn’t clear when they were taken into custody or if they had any connection to the second carjacking.

But less than two weeks later, the family was temporarily without their other car.

About 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the same block, where a second car was stolen from the same home, police and the alderman’s office said.

That car was found in the 9700 block of South Merrill Street shortly after the theft report, police said.

No arrests have been reported in connection with the second incident.

