Man dies after assault outside House of Blues in River North

A man has died after he was punched and suffered a head injury in the River North neighborhood late Wednesday.

The man, 47, was outside the House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., when two men asked him for money around 11:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

One of the men punched the victim and officers later found him unresponsive on the sidewalk, suffered from a head injury. He was taken to Northwestern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

