The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man dies after assault outside House of Blues in River North

Two men approached the victim and demanded his belongings, then one punched him in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies after assault outside House of Blues in River North
Police_Tape_3.jpg

A man has died after he was punched and suffered a head injury in the River North neighborhood late Wednesday.

The man, 47, was outside the House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., when two men asked him for money around 11:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

One of the men punched the victim and officers later found him unresponsive on the sidewalk, suffered from a head injury. He was taken to Northwestern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Two suspects charged with Beverly carjacking — one day after family briefly lost second car to thieves
Family demands justice after food delivery driver killed, brother wounded in Humboldt Park shooting. ‘They didn’t deserve this.’
Judge rejects push for a mistrial in case surrounding rapper FBG Duck’s slaying
Crimo father’s T-shirt stunt a thumb in the eye of real victims
Robert Crimo Jr. threatened with contempt for showing up for jail sentence wearing ‘I’m a political pawn’ T-shirt
$150,000 reward offered in robbery of letter carrier in Humboldt Park
The Latest
While there’s no foolproof way to stop twitches, stretching one’s muscles and engaging in exercises that contract affected muscle groups can help.
Exercise Well
What causes muscle twitching — and here’s when you should worry
Under most circumstances, it’s nothing to worry about, but if it persists, spreads or gets progressively worse over time, make an appointment with your primary care physician to assess your symptoms.
By Daryl Austin | USA Today
 
Kenwood’s (backrow l-r) Edwon Duling, Rajan Roberts, Calvin Robins, Devin Cleveland, Chris Watkins, (front l-r) Jaden Smith Chris Riddle, and Aleks Alston.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s preseason Super 25 high school basketball rankings
Will top-ranked Kenwood finish the season in Champaign and bring the Public League back to prominence?
By Michael O’Brien
 
A file photo of an earlier chance to visit the Urban Stream Research Center in Warrenvlle, which has rare public tours on Saturday and Sunday. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Go & Show: Urban Stream Research Center, Birds in My Neighborhood and Illumination
A rare chance to tour the Urban Stream Research Center In Warrenville, the 10th annversary of Openlands’ Birds in My Neighborhood and Illumination opening at Morton Arboretum are in the Go & Show this week.
By Dale Bowman
 
Amazon employee Darnell Gilton, 23, removes a product from a pod after it was purchased and places the product in a tote, which is moved a conveyor through the warehouse depending on it’s destination, at the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 6605 W. Monee Manhattan Rd. in Monee, Illinois, Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020. | Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
Other Views
Amazon’s treatment of workers can improve, if lawmakers act
Amazon’s ability to churn through employees, leaving them bruised and broken, is also connected to its outsize power across the economy and in local labor markets.
By Pat Garofalo
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mother’s lies about my father’s identity still trouble me
She continues to insist her son’s dad was her late husband, but tests indicate he was the result of an affair.
By Abigail Van Buren
 