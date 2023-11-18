1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting late Friday in Roseland on the Far South Side.
About 10:35 p.m., the men, 26 and 37, were found shot in the first block of East 110th Street, Chicago police said.
The younger man was shot in the torso and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
The older man was shot in the neck and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
