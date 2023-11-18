Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 16, in Austin

A 33-year-old man is being sought in connection with a shooting Saturday that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

The two were involved in “a physical altercation” about 8:30 p.m. when the man shot the teenager inside a home in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A witness told investigators the man left the home with a handgun before police arrived.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

