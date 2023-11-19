The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 found fatally shot in Chatham alley

Police said the two males, who ‘appeared to be’ juveniles, were found in the 800 block of East 89th Place with gunshot wounds. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 found fatally shot in Chatham alley
A man was fatally shot Friday in Rogers Park.

Two people were found shot to death in Chatham on Nov. 19, 2023.

Sun-Times file

Two people were found fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side on Sunday, according to police.

About 2:30 p.m., two males were found in an alley in the 800 block of East 89th Place with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The ages of the males were not immediately known, but police said they “appear to be” juveniles.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

Man fatally shot on Far South Side
3 men fatally shot in Brighton Park
Man fatally shot while riding motorcycle in New City
29-year-old found shot to death in Washington Park alley
Man fatally shot in Washington Park alley
One killed, one wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
