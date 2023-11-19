2 found fatally shot in Chatham alley

Two people were found fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side on Sunday, according to police.
About 2:30 p.m., two males were found in an alley in the 800 block of East 89th Place with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The ages of the males were not immediately known, but police said they “appear to be” juveniles.
No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Zachary Mack, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West 120th Street around 4:35 p.m.
The victims were found near an SUV in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, authorities said.
Angel Lopez Figueroa, 32, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, Chicago police said.
He was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police.
Someone in a black sedan shot the man in the back while he was in the alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of East 59th Street, police said.