2 found fatally shot in Chatham alley

Two people were found fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side on Sunday, according to police.

About 2:30 p.m., two males were found in an alley in the 800 block of East 89th Place with gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The ages of the males were not immediately known, but police said they “appear to be” juveniles.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

