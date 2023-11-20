Man dies in Calumet Heights garage fire
Gilbert Sims was found in the garage after police and firefighters responded to a blaze in the 8900 block of South Essex Avenue around 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
A 43-year-old man died in a house fire late Sunday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to the Chicago police and fire departments.
Officers and firefighters were called to a house fire in the 8900 block of South Essex Avenue around 11:40 p.m. and found flames coming from the house’s garage, Chicago police said.
Gilbert Sims was found inside the garage after firefighters extinguished the flames. Sims, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
An autopsy was scheduled for later Monday.
