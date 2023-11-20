Fund set up for family of man fatally attacked outside House of Blues: ‘He was a very fine son’

Money is being raised for funeral expenses for Andrew Hulburt, who was fatally attacked outside the House of Blues last week.

Kris Decklever, a childhood friend of Hulburt, has set up a GoFundMe campaign. The money will be used for transportation, burial and headstone expenses.

“Drew was the kindest person I’d ever met,” Decklever wrote on the page. “Growing up he was a friend to everyone and one of my best friends.”

Hulburt, 47, was outside the venue, 329 N. Dearborn St., when two men asked him for money about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago police said.

One of the men punched Hulburt, and officers later found him unresponsive on the sidewalk with a head injury. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of his death was pending further studies.

“It has all been very difficult. He was a very fine son,” his mother, Anita Hulburt, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

There were no updates from detectives about arrests.