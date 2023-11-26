Man dies days after South Chicago shooting
Michael Burnette, 43, was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Oglesby Avenue about 9:35 p.m. Nov. 21 when he was shot. He died Friday, authorities said.
A man wounded in a shooting in South Chicago on Nov. 21 died Friday.
Michael Burnette, 43, was standing on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Oglesby Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Burnette suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He died of his injures Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.
No arrests have been made.
