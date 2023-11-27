The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Police issue all clear at Northwestern’s Chicago campus after reports of shots fired

Police say a large melee led to a woman firing a single shot in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue about 9:06 p.m. Northwestern’s Chicago campus was placed on lockdown. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police issue all clear at Northwestern’s Chicago campus after reports of shots fired
CPD_08.JPG

File photo of a Chicago Police Department squad car.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

An “active threat event” involving shots fired near Northwestern University’s Chicago campus Monday evening is “all clear,” according to university officials.

Northwestern University representatives told the Sun-Times the situation outside Wieboldt Hall at 340 E. Superior St. in the Gold Coast was “all clear.”

A witness told police that a large melee had started in the street in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue about 9:06 p.m. when a woman drew a handgun and fired one shot. No injuries were reported, and police said no one was in custody.

An earlier alert to the Northwestern community instructed those on campus to take shelter, “lock and/or barricade doors” and “Run, Hide, Fight” due to an “active threat event” and said police were responding to reports of shots fired on the Chicago campus.

Next Up In Crime
Motorist killed, child injured in Back of the Yards shooting, crash
Skokie man facing additional charges in north suburban bomb threats
COVID-19 dogs Burke trial, but no plans to halt rest of week’s testimony
Star witness in FBG Duck murder trial is a masked rap blogger — and longtime government informant
Man, teen shot and wounded in Greater Grand Crossing
Man dies following Lower West Side neighborhood shooting
The Latest
Bears defensive end Montez Sweat rushes the passer Monday night.
Bears
Three takeaways from Bears-Vikings game
The Bears-Vikings games next season figure to look a lot different.
By Patrick Finley
 
Justin Fields runs against the Vikings.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields’ deep pass sets up game-winner vs. Vikings
Finally, though, the Bears quarterback closed out a game. On third-and-10 from the Vikings’ 49 with 1:06 to play, Fields found receiver DJ Moore in the middle of the field for a 36-yard gain to set up a 30-yard Cairo Santos field goal.
By Patrick Finley
 
CICEROSHOOTING_020319_2.jpg
Crime
Motorist killed, child injured in Back of the Yards shooting, crash
A 38-year-old man was driving in the 4700 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the armpit Monday evening. Police say a 6-year-old boy was injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Matt Eberflus reacts to a play Monday night.
Bears
Bears’ 12-10 win over Vikings doesn’t cool coach Matt Eberflus’ hot seat
The Bears were on the verge of another embarrassing defeat, but won on a last-minute field goal.
By Jason Lieser
 
gavel.jpg_20_15_52_102.jpg
Crime
Skokie man facing additional charges in north suburban bomb threats
Jacob Spiro, 23, who was previously charged with making threats in several communities, is accused of making threats against Evanston Public Library and a McDonald’s.
By Sun-Times Wire
 