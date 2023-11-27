Police issue all clear at Northwestern’s Chicago campus after reports of shots fired

An “active threat event” involving shots fired near Northwestern University’s Chicago campus Monday evening is “all clear,” according to university officials.

Northwestern University representatives told the Sun-Times the situation outside Wieboldt Hall at 340 E. Superior St. in the Gold Coast was “all clear.”

A witness told police that a large melee had started in the street in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue about 9:06 p.m. when a woman drew a handgun and fired one shot. No injuries were reported, and police said no one was in custody.

An earlier alert to the Northwestern community instructed those on campus to take shelter, “lock and/or barricade doors” and “Run, Hide, Fight” due to an “active threat event” and said police were responding to reports of shots fired on the Chicago campus.