Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Chicago Lawn car crash leaves woman dead

The car stuck the woman when she ran into the street just after midnight, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A woman is dead after being hit by a car in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Tuesday on the Southwest Side, police said.

The woman, who police believe was in her 40s, ran into the street in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue when a northbound car hit her about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

The unidentified woman, who suffered blunt force trauma to her body including her head, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and Major Accidents is investigating.

