Tuesday, November 28, 2023
15-year-old boy charged in armed robberies on West and South Sides

The teen was arrested Monday in the 5300 block of West Potomac Avenue and charged with 11 counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
File, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A 15-year-old boy was charged in a string of armed robberies over several hours on the West and South Sides in August.

The teen, whose name was withheld because he’s a minor, was arrested Monday in the 5300 block of West Potomac Avenue and charged with 11 counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

The teen was identified as one of the suspects sought in a string of armed robberies Aug. 20 between 12:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m., police said.

The robberies occurred in Englewood, East Garfield Park, Austin, Auburn Gresham, Grand Crossing, McKinley Park and Bridgeport, officials said.

The string of robberies started in the 600 block of West 63rd Street where a 29-year-old woman was robbed, authorities said. From there, the teen is accused of participating in robberies: in the 3600 block of West Lake Street; 1400 block of North Central Avenue; 1900 block of West 79th Street; 7900 block of South Racine Avenue; 600 block of East 79th Street; 500 block of East 79th Street; 3400 block of South Ashland Avenue; and 1000 block of West 35th Street, police said.

The victims ranged from 22 to 54 years old, police said. Other suspects are being sought, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

