Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Vehicle wanted in Chicago slaying crashes into Milwaukee school bus during police pursuit

A vehicle being pursued in Milwaukee crashed into a bus, injuring four people. The driver of the vehicle being chased was taken into custody.

By  Associated Press
   
MILWAUKEE — A vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in Chicago crashed into a school bus during a police pursuit in Milwaukee on Wednesday, sending multiple people to area hospitals.

Police in Milwaukee said in a statement that they began pursuing the vehicle shortly before noon. The vehicle collided with the school bus, which flipped and crashed into several other vehicles.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 26-year-old man, fled but was captured after a brief foot chase, police said. The statement did not offer any further details about the suspect or the homicide.

Two passengers in the suspect vehicle, one a 26-year-old and the other a 3-year-old, were hurt. The 26-year-old suffered what police called “non-fatal” injuries and the 3-year-old suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 71-year-old school bus driver and the 30-year-old driver of another vehicle were taken to hospitals with injuries.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the bus driver was the only person on the bus.

