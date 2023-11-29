Male shot, killed in Auburn Gresham

A male was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
Just before 7 p.m., the male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
