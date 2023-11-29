Death of woman found along Lake County road is being investigated as a homicide

Lake County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning on the side of a road in Old Mill Creek in north suburban Lake County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies called to Hunt Club Road south of Route 173 at about 7 a.m. Wednesday found the body on the east shoulder of the road.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the woman was the victim of a homicide and her body was dumped on the side of the road during the early morning hours, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the woman was 39 years old, but they have not released her identity.

