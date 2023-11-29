The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Death of woman found along Lake County road is being investigated as a homicide

Authorities suspect the woman was the victim of a homicide. Her body was found early Wednesday by the side of a road in Old Mill Creek.

By  The Daily Herald
   
Crime_Scene_Tape2.jpg

Lake County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning on the side of a road in Old Mill Creek in north suburban Lake County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies called to Hunt Club Road south of Route 173 at about 7 a.m. Wednesday found the body on the east shoulder of the road.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the woman was the victim of a homicide and her body was dumped on the side of the road during the early morning hours, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the woman was 39 years old, but they have not released her identity.

The Latest
CPD_05.JPG
Crime
Man shot, killed in Chatham
A 22-year-old man was in a parking lot in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue when he was struck by gunfire about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_08.JPG
Crime
Male shot, killed in Auburn Gresham
A male, age unknown, was in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in October 2017. He served as national security advisor and secretary of state, conducting the first “shuttle diplomacy” in the Middle East and pursuing diplomatic ties between the U.S. and China.
Obituaries
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
Henry Kissinger is the only man to have served as secretary of state and national security advisor at the same time. He earned a Nobel Peace Prize but drew heated criticism.
By Nancy Benac | Associated Press
 
Sixteen people who died while in custody at Cook County Jail this year were remembered Wednesday evening in a vigil outside the lockup. “The best way to stop the loss of life at the Cook County Jail is to increase access to medical services and to decrease the number of people in this jail,” said Pastor Elle Dowd of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
City Hall
Detainees who died at Cook County Jail in 2023 remembered in vigil
The sheriff’s office said that of the 16 people who died in custody at the jail in 2023, five were overdoses and four were due to natural causes. Two were slain.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) drives toward the basket against Lincoln Park.
High School Basketball
Chris Riddle comes to Kenwood’s rescue, steps up to hold off Lincoln Park’s upset bid
Top-ranked Kenwood’s home opener Wednesday nearly was spoiled by a rookie head coach and a team loaded with sophomores.
By Michael O’Brien
 