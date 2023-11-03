Man stabbed while sleeping on Bucktown sidewalk
A 50-year-old was asleep when another began attacking him with a knife, Chicago police said. His nose was cut and he suffered a puncture wound under his left arm.
A man was asleep on a sidewalk in Bucktown when another stabbed him with a knife early Friday morning, authorities said.
The 50-year-old was awoken and attacked at about 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Armitage Avenue, Chicago police said.
His nose was cut and he suffered a puncture wound under his left arm, police said, and he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
The unknown attacker then “fled” the scene and was not arrested, police said.
