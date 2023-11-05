The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting

Antonio Taylor, 47, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the chest about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of West Washington Boulevard.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests were made.

