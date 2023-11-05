Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park.
Antonio Taylor, 47, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the chest about 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.
Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
No arrests were made.
