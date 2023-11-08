Man fatally shot in Washington Heights

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side.
Just after noon, Shya Clark, 29, was in the 8900 block of South Justine Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Clark was dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
Student prank leads to lockdown at Crete-Monee High School after ‘unfounded’ report of gunman: ‘All students are safe’
The Latest
The move to open the shelter for the unhoused is part of a plan to provide emergency beds for the winter. It comes amid citywide squabbles over what’s going to migrants and what’s going to unhoused Chicagoans.
Plus: Young shooting survivor preps to lead basketball team, the cost of in-person work and more.
Some of our most powerful and influential legislators have been quiet on this issue, and we know why, a letter writer says. They are influenced by the unions, a mom from Austin writes.
One day after the mayor cast the tie-breaking vote that saved Ald. Carlo Ramirez-Rosa from a Council censure, senior mayoral adviser Jason Lee said it was not a mistake for Johnson to empower the chair of the Council’s Socialist Caucus as both floor leader and Zoning Committee chair.
The shift from smoking to vaping is indisputably an improvement in terms of health risks, so making e-cigarettes less attractive to current and former smokers is detrimental.