Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Man fatally shot in Washington Heights

Just after noon Monday, Shya Clark, 29, was in the 8900 block of South Justine Street when he was shot in his head, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side.

Just after noon, Shya Clark, 29, was in the 8900 block of South Justine Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Clark was dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

