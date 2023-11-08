Man in custody in fatal Douglas shooting
Jeremiah Pruckler, 20, was shot in his head Tuesday night in a home in the 2900 block of South State Street, police said. A man was arrested but has not been charged.
A man was shot and killed in the Douglas neighborhood on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Jeremiah Pruckler, 20, was in a home in the 2900 block of South State Street around 7:20 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in his head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Pruckler was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was initially reported in critical condition. Pruckler, who lived in the 2900 block of South State Street, was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.
One man was arrested, but charges have not been announced by police.
Detectives are investigating.
