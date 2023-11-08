The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
16-year-old boy seriously wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

About 4:50 p.m., the teen was on the street in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when he was shot in the groin, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A teen boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Nov. 8, 2023 on the West Side.

About 4:50 p.m., the teen was on the street in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when he was shot in the groin, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

