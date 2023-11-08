16-year-old boy seriously wounded in West Garfield Park shooting
About 4:50 p.m., the teen was on the street in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when he was shot in the groin, Chicago police said.
A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
