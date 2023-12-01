Elk Grove police fatally shoot man they say was wielding knife

Elk Grove police officers fatally shot a man who they say was armed with a knife Friday night, according to a news release from the department.

Elk Grove police officers responded to reports of a man with a knife in the 200 block of Fern Drive, and once at the scene, a man left a house with a knife, police officials said. He then confronted police in a nearby yard, and during the exchange, police shot him.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release. Three police officers were also taken to hospitals for observation.

Police have said the area is safe, and there is no “active public safety risk,” according to a Facebook post.

Elk Grove police are conducting a criminal investigation, and the regional Major Case Assistance Team is investigating the shooting.