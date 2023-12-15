The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Crime

Tow-truck driver seriously hurt during Eisenhower Expressway shooting near East Garfield Park

The driver and the truck were both shot multiple times, police said.

A tow-truck driver was critically injured after being shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side late Thursday.

Troopers responded just before 11 p.m. and found an unidentified person in a tow truck on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes near California Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver, who was taken to a nearby hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” and the truck had both been shot several times.

The eastbound lanes were shut down while officers investigated and reopened around 1 a.m. Friday.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can be anonymous.

