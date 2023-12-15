The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man hospitalized after Greater Grand Crossing shooting

A 64-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence in the 7500 block of South Wentworth Avenue late Friday afternoon when he was shot in the lower back, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing Friday afternoon.

No one is in custody.

