Naperville man arrested at O’Hare in fatal Austin stabbing
Alexander Iwerebon, 27, was arrested Friday. He allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old man to death in the 5800 block of West Division Street on Nov. 14.
A Naperville man is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal November stabbing in the Austin neighborhood, police said.
Alexander Iwerebon, 27, was arrested at O’Hare Airport on Friday for a first degree murder charge, police said. He allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old man fatally in the 5800 block of West Division Street on Nov. 14.
Iwerebon was previously held on $200,000 bond in 2017 for stabbing an acquaintance in Naperville.
In 2020, Iwerebon was also charged with seven felonies, misdemeanors and traffic violations, for being in possession of a stolen vehicle along with 14 other offenses, mostly related to drug possession and open container violations.
His next court date is Monday.
The Latest
The Bears found out why Cleveland Browns Stadium is called the Factory of Sadness.
Throwing for 200 yards shouldn’t be a lot to ask for in the modern NFL, but Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for less than that Sunday for the 23rd time in 35 career starts.
The Cardinals ran for 234 yards, finding some holes in the NFL’s No. 1 rush defense.
Hawks players have dropped like flies recently, after avoiding a Connor Murphy injury scare Sunday, the Hawks ended up losing Anderson instead in their 4-3 defeat. Connor Bedard received a season-high 23:16 of ice time while double-shifting for him.
The FBI is looking for a man who they say robbed a US Bank at 536 South York St. on Saturday in Elmhurst.