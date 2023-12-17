Naperville man arrested at O’Hare in fatal Austin stabbing

A Naperville man is facing murder charges in connection with a fatal November stabbing in the Austin neighborhood, police said.

Alexander Iwerebon, 27, was arrested at O’Hare Airport on Friday for a first degree murder charge, police said. He allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old man fatally in the 5800 block of West Division Street on Nov. 14.

Iwerebon was previously held on $200,000 bond in 2017 for stabbing an acquaintance in Naperville.

In 2020, Iwerebon was also charged with seven felonies, misdemeanors and traffic violations, for being in possession of a stolen vehicle along with 14 other offenses, mostly related to drug possession and open container violations.

His next court date is Monday.