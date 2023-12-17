Woman arrested in toddler’s death in Greater Grand Crossing
A 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue about 7:20 p.m. with visible bruising on his face, according to police.
A woman was arrested Sunday night in the death of a 1-year-old boy in Greater Grand Crossing.
The toddler was found unresponsive in the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue about 7:20 p.m. with visible bruising on his face, according to police. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charges are pending, police said. Her relation to the child has yet to be disclosed.
As city readies clean-up of West Loop homeless encampment, residents and nearby workers hope more resources are offered
The Latest
President Biden was leaving his campaign office Sunday evening when a sedan struck a Secret Service vehicle. Biden entered his SUV and was driven to his home.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, an AeroMexico flight to Guadalajara was preparing to depart when a luggage cart driven by an employee hit the plane’s left engine.
A stretch near Clinton and Lake streets that the local alderperson calls ‘a magnet for narcotics and violent crime’ will be cleared. But the welfare of the street dwellers is of concern to people in the area.
The Bears found out why Cleveland Browns Stadium is called the Factory of Sadness.
Alexander Iwerebon, 27, was arrested Friday. He allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old man to death in the 5800 block of West Division Street on Nov. 14.