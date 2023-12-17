Woman arrested in toddler’s death in Greater Grand Crossing

A woman was arrested Sunday night in the death of a 1-year-old boy in Greater Grand Crossing.

The toddler was found unresponsive in the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue about 7:20 p.m. with visible bruising on his face, according to police. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charges are pending, police said. Her relation to the child has yet to be disclosed.

